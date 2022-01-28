Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/28

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST
Messy setup with the snow bursts and wind gusts today. Current snow band will ease to flurries. However, the next round this afternoon will be more in “clusters” making the placement and timing a bit of a challenge, but high impacts are still expected.

SNOW BOARD:

THIS AM: Snow band will ease to flurries

THIS PM/EVENING: Clusters of heavy snow/strong wind gusts

FEB 2-4: Still a potential for impacts with heavy rain to some wintry weather. Still too early on this one.

Be careful out there guys!

BOTS!

