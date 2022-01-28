TARC to hire more than 70 new employees by July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City is looking to fill dozens of positions in its transportation and maintenance departments in the first half of the year.

TARC said with demand for transportation on the rise in the Louisville Metro, the company will be aggressively hiring bus drivers and mechanics, offering competitive pay and benefits.

The company said it hopes to hire 50 new coach operators by June 30. TARC said pay starts at $17.41 an hour and increases up to $24 an hour. Candidates will also receive paid training to obtain their Commercial Driver’s License.

No experience is necessary, and candidates must be 21 or older.

TARC is also looking to hire multiple “A” mechanics to service its multiple buses and support vehicles. Starting rate for mechanics is $25.01 an hour. The company said mechanics must be 18 or older, have a minimum of three years diesel mechanic experience or five years of automotive experience.

Candidates interested in applying can visit the TARC careers website or apply in-person at TARC headquarters at 1000 West Broadway on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.