Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Unlicensed plumber pleads not guilty; more complaints filed

Ashcraft waits for his cases to be called
Ashcraft waits for his cases to be called(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The unlicensed plumber exposed by the WAVE Troubleshooters pleaded not guilty to six criminal cases against him in Jefferson County on Friday.

Robert Ashcraft faces charges of theft by deception and plumbing without a license and faces more legal problems.

Ashcraft was arrested January 21 on a new theft by deception case from Bullitt County.

A customer from Georgia has also filed a complaint with Kentucky.

In a third of courtroom 301, Robbie Ashcraft’s angry customers watched his response to six criminal cases in Jefferson County.

“Absolutely your honor, waive formalities, enter a plea of not guilty,” Ashcraft’s lawyer Ken Lampe said.

Judge Katie King also set a ground rule.

“He understands he’s not to work without a license,” King said.

“Absolutely,” responded Lampe.

WAVE Troubleshooters exposed Ashcraft’s lack of a plumbing license and criminal past in December.

PREVIOUS STORIES

“I told him I had a bathroom that I needed completed for my AirBNB,” Lynna Karanutsos said.

She said she met Ashcraft in a grocery store where she lives in Brunswick, Georgia. She said Ashcraft told her he was a master plumber and was working for Chick-fil-A.

“He told me he was here doing all their new bathroom and kitchen installations, three new restaurants opening up,” Karanutsos said.

He gave her a copy of his business registration for Ashcraft Contracting, LLC. The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office dissolved that business in 2018.

When Karanutsos checked with Georgia plumbing officials, they said Ashcraft was not licensed there either. Then a friend sent her a link to WAVE’s stories.

“He text me that its all off, all my work is off, he’s bringing all my money back and he wants all my parts,” said Karanutsos.

She said Ashcraft was supposed to refund her money last weekend. She didn’t know he had been arrested on January 21 in Shelby County on theft by deception charges from Bullitt County. So, no refund.

That’s why Eric Shipp, who’s owed $1,700, said Friday outside the courtroom to forget the money.

“He keeps on doing it, scamming people over and over and over, and it’s unfair; it’s not about the money now, it’s about him being behind bars,” said Shipp.

Ashcraft will be back in a Louisville courtroom on March 3. He also has to appear in Bullitt County on March 17.

Karanutsos said she’s now speaking with Georgia authorities.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Family: Toddler ‘went without oxygen for 20 minutes’ at Louisville childcare center; death investigation underway
A child's death is being investigated as a homicide on Brooklawn Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Girl’s death in Pleasure Ridge Park under investigation
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend

Latest News

10th NuLu Festival attracts vibrant crowd to East Market District
‘Connectivity’ and ‘affordability’: Two driving forces for Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and Nulu’s future
A grand jury believes Fatimah Alabusalim, 21, and two other suspects robbed Damani Dulaney...
3rd suspect in 2019 murder of Louisville teen arrested
A child was found unresponsive at a daycare in Louisville on Jan. 28, according to MetroSafe.
Child found unresponsive at Lyndon daycare; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating
Derek Wayne Hill, 23, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment, assault of a police...
Man charged with running over LMPD officer arraigned