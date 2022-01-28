Unlicensed plumber pleads not guilty; more complaints filed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The unlicensed plumber exposed by the WAVE Troubleshooters pleaded not guilty to six criminal cases against him in Jefferson County on Friday.

Robert Ashcraft faces charges of theft by deception and plumbing without a license and faces more legal problems.

Ashcraft was arrested January 21 on a new theft by deception case from Bullitt County.

A customer from Georgia has also filed a complaint with Kentucky.

In a third of courtroom 301, Robbie Ashcraft’s angry customers watched his response to six criminal cases in Jefferson County.

“Absolutely your honor, waive formalities, enter a plea of not guilty,” Ashcraft’s lawyer Ken Lampe said.

Judge Katie King also set a ground rule.

“He understands he’s not to work without a license,” King said.

“Absolutely,” responded Lampe.

WAVE Troubleshooters exposed Ashcraft’s lack of a plumbing license and criminal past in December.

PREVIOUS STORIES

“I told him I had a bathroom that I needed completed for my AirBNB,” Lynna Karanutsos said.

She said she met Ashcraft in a grocery store where she lives in Brunswick, Georgia. She said Ashcraft told her he was a master plumber and was working for Chick-fil-A.

“He told me he was here doing all their new bathroom and kitchen installations, three new restaurants opening up,” Karanutsos said.

He gave her a copy of his business registration for Ashcraft Contracting, LLC. The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office dissolved that business in 2018.

When Karanutsos checked with Georgia plumbing officials, they said Ashcraft was not licensed there either. Then a friend sent her a link to WAVE’s stories.

“He text me that its all off, all my work is off, he’s bringing all my money back and he wants all my parts,” said Karanutsos.

She said Ashcraft was supposed to refund her money last weekend. She didn’t know he had been arrested on January 21 in Shelby County on theft by deception charges from Bullitt County. So, no refund.

That’s why Eric Shipp, who’s owed $1,700, said Friday outside the courtroom to forget the money.

“He keeps on doing it, scamming people over and over and over, and it’s unfair; it’s not about the money now, it’s about him being behind bars,” said Shipp.

Ashcraft will be back in a Louisville courtroom on March 3. He also has to appear in Bullitt County on March 17.

Karanutsos said she’s now speaking with Georgia authorities.

