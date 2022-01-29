Ballard HS student charged after bringing multiple knives on school property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS high school student was arrested on Friday morning after multiple knives were found in his possession at the school.

Benjamin Meyer, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and trafficking in marijuana.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to Ballard High School around 9 a.m. on Friday after school staff said Meyer “smelled of marijuana.”

Police said with reasonable suspicion, staff began searching Meyer and his vehicle. Officers said staff found more than 10 knives with him in his car, as well as marijuana.

Meyer was booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.

