Cards prepare for post Chris Mack Era as #9 Duke visits Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With 10 games remaining in the regular season, and after an emotional week, UofL looks to get back on track Saturday against #9 Duke (16-3, 6-2 ACC).

The Cards (11-9, 5-5) have lost five of their last six games and lost their head coach on Wednesday. That’s when the UofL Board of Trustees and Athletic Association Board approved a separation agreement with Chris Mack. Mack will get $4.8 million dollars over the next three years.

Mike Pegues, who went 5-1 as the Cards interim head coach, while Mack served a six-game university imposed suspension at the start of the season, is back in charge.

“Yeah I can literally say it’s not my first rodeo, right, it’s not,” Pegues said. “I haven’t done it for years like that guy I’m gonna be coaching against tomorrow, he’s the GOAT, I get that, but at least I’ve done it before, so there is some comfortability in knowing that.”

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the all-time winningest coach in the sport. He brings a 1,186-364 record to the KFC Yum! Center.

“You worry about guys minds straying and not being locked in and you know, so I told them, I said, hey on Wednesday night, let’s get everything off our chests,” Pegues said. “Let’s air whatever grievances we may have, you know, let’s say whatever we have to say because come Saturday at noon, the Duke Blue Devils will not care about our emotions, they will not.”

