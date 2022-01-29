Domestic incident leads to murder/suicide, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in the West Buechel area.

It happened on the 3500 block of Fountain Drive around 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home. The investigation and evidence determined it was a domestic murder/suicide.

LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.