Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Domestic incident leads to murder/suicide, LMPD investigating

(KEYC Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in the West Buechel area.

It happened on the 3500 block of Fountain Drive around 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home. The investigation and evidence determined it was a domestic murder/suicide.

LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was found unresponsive at a daycare in Louisville on Jan. 28, according to MetroSafe.
9-month-old dies at Lyndon day care; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating
Gene Snyder looking east towards Taylorsville Road exit.
Standstill traffic on Gene Snyder due to disabled vehicles
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Frigid temperatures and icy roads this AM
Poor road conditions from heavy wet snow led to the many school districts calling off classes.
Schools closing early due to snow in Kentucky, Southern Indiana

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police officers have responded to numerous accidents on Saturday.
Three LMPD officers involved in crash on I-264, two taken to hospital
(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Frigid temperatures and icy roads this AM
Grab-N-Go Forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, January 29th, 2022
WAVE News - Friday night, January 28, 2022
WAVE News - Friday night, January 28, 2022