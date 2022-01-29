Emergency crews work to repair damage left behind by snow squalls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was no break for emergency crews as Saturday’s frigid temperatures brought on more headaches from Snow Squalls that moved through the area.

Two LMPD officers found themselves in an accident. Those officers were working a crash along I-264 East, at Poplar Level when a car crashed into two patrol cars. An officer had minor injuries, another person was sent to the hospital.

Grinsted and Cherokee was blocked for hours Saturday morning after LG&E crews said someone lost control of their vehicle and knocked over a power pole, causing outages to homes in the area.

WAVE News also covered the massive back up on Gene Snyder Friday night, as folks were stuck in their cars for hours during the height of the storm.

“I went to pick up my daughter from daycare and when I got there at 4:30, left at 4:45,” Hannah Canning said. “We were on the Gene Snyder, and I remember telling her we are going to be home soon, and we can eat.”

Canning said that turned out to be a promise she couldn’t keep, as the two ended up sitting in traffic for four hours.

She added snow squalls brought traffic to a halt at one point.

“There was just tons of cars everywhere,” Canning said. “Facing all different directions, you could tell they were trying to move and they couldn’t. And they were just sliding everywhere.”

She added next time snow is called for she will be sure to have an emergency kit in her car.

“I’ll always make sure I have a change of clothes just incase something would happen and thank God I filled up my car [with gas] yesterday because that would have been rough,” Canning said.

Officials said in total they dealt with more than 100 hundred accidents due to Friday’s winter Weather.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.