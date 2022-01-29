FORECAST: Refreeze possible tonight

ALERT DAYS

NEXT THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Icy spots on roads

Frigid wind chills tonight

Warming trend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds begin to move in for the overnight as temperatures slowly cool to the lower 20s. Wind chills will make it feel more like the teens.

The snow melt continues for Sunday with mostly sunny skies as we top out in the lower 40s. Partly cloudy skies Sunday night as temperatures cool back to the 20s.

The warming trend continues for Monday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

We reach the 50s for highs on Tuesday with a chance of rain Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a rainy Groundhog Day.

A few thunderstorms are even possible Thursday as a cold front takes our temperatures from near 60 into the 20s.

This could transition rain to snow for the second part of Thursday.

