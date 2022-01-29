Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Refreeze possible tonight

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • NEXT THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Icy spots on roads
  • Frigid wind chills tonight
  • Warming trend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds begin to move in for the overnight as temperatures slowly cool to the lower 20s. Wind chills will make it feel more like the teens.

The snow melt continues for Sunday with mostly sunny skies as we top out in the lower 40s. Partly cloudy skies Sunday night as temperatures cool back to the 20s.

The warming trend continues for Monday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

We reach the 50s for highs on Tuesday with a chance of rain Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a rainy Groundhog Day.

A few thunderstorms are even possible Thursday as a cold front takes our temperatures from near 60 into the 20s.

This could transition rain to snow for the second part of Thursday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

