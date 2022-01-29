Support Local Businesses
Indiana car crash kills Carroll County deputy and jail deputy

Single vehicle crash claims the lives of a Carroll County deputy and jail deputy(WBTV File)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a single vehicle car crash claimed the lives of two people Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on State Road 26 near Washington Street in Sedalia, Indiana, according to a press release.

The investigation revealed that a Rossville Deputy Town Marshal was attempting to conduct a traffic stop, but requested help after the car would not stop. The car eventually stopped just a few miles down on State Road 26 east of County Road 200 East, the release said.

Deputy Noah Rainey was sent to help the Marshal. While he was driving eastbound on State Road 26 near Washington Street, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department Dodge Charger went off the road and hit a utility pole. The reason for Rainey losing control of the car is unknown.

Additional officers sent to help the Rossville Marshall found Rainey and immediately began life saving actions.

Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt, the other occupant of the car who was on an off duty ride-along, died at crash site.

