Jeffersonville native to become new Southwest Airlines CEO

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The next CEO of Southwest Airlines is a hometown resident from right here in WAVE Country.

Bob Jordan, originally from Jeffersonville, Indiana, will be stepping into the role of Southwest Airlines CEO on Feb. 1, taking over for Southwest’s current CEO Gary Kelly.

Jordan joined Southwest Airlines in 1988, starting as a programmer in Technology.

According to a release, Jordan has held more than 15 titles at the company, including multiple leadership roles in Finance, Planning, Corporate Strategy and as Chief Commercial Officer.

Before taking over as CEO, Jordan served as the Executive Vice President of Southwest.

“It’s an honor to serve you and our people,” Jordan said in a statement. “I’m humbled by the opportunity, ready for the job and excited about what’s ahead for our great company.”

