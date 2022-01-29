Late Run Spurs Duke Past Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duke uses a 14-5 to avoid the upset at Louisville.

After an emotional week there was a lot to unpack here at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, first of all Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest coach in the sport, coaching in his final season, honored before the game with a bottle of bourbon and a Louisville Slugger presented by former UofL Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum. “They could not have honored me in a higher manner than to have Denny. I’m gonna get emotional. He, one of the true icons of the game,” said Krzyzewski.

Once the game started, it was all Blue Devils, Paolo Bachero’s dunk put them up 16-3, but the Cards clawed back to within five at the half and actually tied the game at 60 on this El Ellis three. Duke answered with a 12-0 run, they win it 74-65. The Cards showed some flashes, but they drop their third straight game. “The effort was there tonight, I thought that the effort, at least in terms of competing and trying to win, alright, but I’m not, I don’t, the moral victory thing, I’m not doing that, alright, that’s not good enough. We gotta win games, that’s the standard, we have to compete on the glass, we can’t give up 20 offensive rebounds, so the effort was there but it wasn’t there to the capacity that it needed to be in order to ensure a win,” said Louisville interim head coach, Mike Pegues.

UofL is now 9-8 against Coach K, still a winning record, they’ll finish with that, barring a meeting and loss in the ACC Tournament. The Cards are 11-10 this year, up next for them, a visit from North Carolina on Tuesday night.

