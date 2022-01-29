Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Multiple crashes reported on snowy Louisville roadways

Snow in the Louisville Metro caused multiple issues for motorists on Friday afternoon and...
Snow in the Louisville Metro caused multiple issues for motorists on Friday afternoon and evening.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow in the Louisville Metro caused multiple issues for motorists on Friday afternoon and evening.

Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Metro EMS said between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., crews were called to 80 non-injury crashes and 11 injury crashes in the city.

Officials have not provided the extent of injuries in those crashes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Metro Public Works began working on Friday morning, treating roadways in preparation for snow showers later in the day.

KYTC said crews continue to spot treat and patrol areas throughout the night.

“A reminder to be cautious if you are out tonight,” LMPD tweeted. “If you don’t have to be out, please don’t.”

