New Albany police officer identified in murder/suicide incident

(KEYC Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in the West Buechel area.

It happened on the 3500 block of Fountain Drive around 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home. The investigation and evidence determined it was a domestic murder/suicide.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed that the man was 33-year-old New Albany Police Officer Niko Sturdivant, who was off duty. Sturdivant has been with the NAPD since October of 2018, Bailey said.

LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

