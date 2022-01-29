TRAFFIC ALERT: Standstill traffic at Gene Snyder due to disabled vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is near standstill on the Gene Snyder after reports of multiple disabled vehicles on Friday night.

According to TRIMARC, all lanes and the right ramp on I-265 West near Bardstown Road were blocked due to a number of disabled vehicles on the freeway.

The incident was first reported around 7:30 p.m., with TRIMARC stating there are at least five vehicles involved.

Since the report, traffic was backed up past the Taylorsville Road exit, with multiple drivers telling WAVE News they have been stuck for hours.

Around 10:30 p.m., TRIMARC reported that the Bardstown Road ramp had been reopened to traffic.

This story may be updated.

