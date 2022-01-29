Support Local Businesses
Two LMPD officers involved in crash on I-264, two taken to hospital

Louisville Metro Police officers have responded to numerous accidents on Saturday.
Louisville Metro Police officers have responded to numerous accidents on Saturday.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers have responded to numerous accidents on Saturday, including one that sent an LMPD officer to the hospital.

Around 9:15 a.m., LMPD officers went to I-264 East at the 13 mile marker responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and two other cars.

One car in a ditch was blocking the roadway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

At the same time officers were responding to the crash, another car headed eastbound on I-264 hit two LMPD officer vehicles.

One LMPD officer who was standing outside of the vehicle was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries, Mitchell said. A civilian was also taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. One lane of traffic on I-264 East remains open.

