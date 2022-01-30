Support Local Businesses
Boil water advisory issued for Salem area

(Associated Press Graphic)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A boil water advisory was issued for Salem, Indiana on Sunday following a water pressure review.

Th advisory is not mandatory, however, it is recommended that all water used for cooking and drinking be brought to a boil for a minimum of five minutes before using, according to the release.

It is also advised to conserve water, and only use what is necessary for personal and household needs. until the advisory is lifted.

Mayor Justice Green of the City of Salem posted on Facebook a brief explanation for the advisory.

The City of Salem will update once the advisory is lifted.

