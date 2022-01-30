FORECAST: Getting warmer

ALERT DAYS

NEXT THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Near 60 degrees Tuesday

Heavy rain Wednesday

Rain, snow and ice on Thursday (ALERT DAY)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase during the evening for partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall back to the 20s overnight.

We welcome the sunshine back on Monday with a few clouds at times. Afternoon temperatures will warm back into the 40s.

Some areas stay above freezing Monday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures on Tuesday as we top out well into the 50s with partly sunny skies. We stay dry most, if not all, of the day on Tuesday with rain chances increasing during the night.

Wednesday will be a rainy Groundhog Day.

A cold front on Thursday takes our temperatures from near 60 into the 20s. This could transition rain to ice and snow for the second part of Thursday.

Although the timing and amount of precipitation isn’t certain for Thursday, we do expect significant impacts on travel.

