Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Getting warmer

Here is WAVE meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • NEXT THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near 60 degrees Tuesday
  • Heavy rain Wednesday
  • Rain, snow and ice on Thursday (ALERT DAY)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase during the evening for partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall back to the 20s overnight.

We welcome the sunshine back on Monday with a few clouds at times. Afternoon temperatures will warm back into the 40s.

Some areas stay above freezing Monday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures on Tuesday as we top out well into the 50s with partly sunny skies. We stay dry most, if not all, of the day on Tuesday with rain chances increasing during the night.

Wednesday will be a rainy Groundhog Day.

A cold front on Thursday takes our temperatures from near 60 into the 20s. This could transition rain to ice and snow for the second part of Thursday.

Although the timing and amount of precipitation isn’t certain for Thursday, we do expect significant impacts on travel.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening January 30, 2022

Most Read

New Albany police officer identified in murder/suicide incident
Gene Snyder looking east towards Taylorsville Road exit.
Standstill traffic on Gene Snyder due to disabled vehicles
Louisville Metro Police officers have responded to numerous accidents on Saturday.
Two LMPD officers involved in crash on I-264, two taken to hospital
Benjamin Meyer, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property...
Ballard HS student charged after bringing multiple knives on school property

Latest News

Here is WAVE meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening January 30, 2022
Grab-N-Go Forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, January 30th, 2022
Grab-N-Go Forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, January 29th, 2022
Snow in the Louisville Metro caused multiple issues for motorists on Friday afternoon and...
LMPD: Multiple crashes reported on snowy Louisville roadways