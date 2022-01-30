JCPS: In-person learning will continue on Jan. 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced on Sunday that they will continue in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Last Sunday the district announced in a letter released to parents that the total number of COVID-19 cases among staff had dropped enough for students to safely return to the classroom.

Prior to their in-person return, JCPS had to make the decision to shift to Non-Traditional Instruction amid the latest COVID surge that resulted in mass absences among staff and students.

COVID numbers among students and staff continue to be monitored.

