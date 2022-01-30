Support Local Businesses
JCPS: In-person learning will continue on Jan. 31

(Jefferson County Public Schools)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced on Sunday that they will continue in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. 

Last Sunday the district announced in a letter released to parents that the total number of COVID-19 cases among staff had dropped enough for students to safely return to the classroom.

Prior to their in-person return, JCPS had to make the decision to shift to Non-Traditional Instruction amid the latest COVID surge that resulted in mass absences among staff and students.

COVID numbers among students and staff continue to be monitored.

For more details click here.

