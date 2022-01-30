Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge

By Audrey Weil and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A social media challenge is causing problems in Washington state.

Police say the challenge, which calls for people to kick in doors of unsuspecting homeowners, happened at least seven times in one Vancouver, Washington, neighborhood in under an hour Wednesday night.

Matthew Trimble told KPTV a neighbor called to let him know after someone tried it at his place.

“I called my wife Dani and told her to brace the door with the chair and I’d be home as soon as I can,” he said.

Police shared a photo of an older, dark-colored sedan with chrome spoke wheels from surveillance video. They said in most of the cases, it was teenage boys committing the act.

When searching “door kick challenge” on TikTok, videos can be found dating back months. A lot of them appear to be in college dorms, and only in some of them are people actually able to kick the door in.

But when asking TikTok about what’s happening in Vancouver, a spokesperson told the KPTV, “While we have not seen this trending on our platform, we expect our community to create responsibly and will remove content that encourages vandalism and other criminal activities.”

Officers and neighbors said they’re worried about how people might react when they’re caught off guard in their own homes.

“It’s just really unsafe for these kids, like you kick on the wrong door you might be met with some lethal force,” Trimble said.

Police encourage parents to talk with their kids about this challenge and warn them of how dangerous it can be.

Vancouver police are asking anyone with information or who knows who’s responsible for these to give them a call.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Albany police officer identified in murder/suicide incident
Gene Snyder looking east towards Taylorsville Road exit.
Standstill traffic on Gene Snyder due to disabled vehicles
Louisville Metro Police officers have responded to numerous accidents on Saturday.
Two LMPD officers involved in crash on I-264, two taken to hospital
Benjamin Meyer, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property...
Ballard HS student charged after bringing multiple knives on school property
ENC snow melting
FORECAST: Snow melt and warming temperatures for Sunday

Latest News

A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden calls for release of US hostage in Afghanistan
This weekend's severe winter storm dropped snow, frigid temperatures and power outages for...
Frigid temps in Northeast after nor'easter passes
Boil water advisory issued for Salem area