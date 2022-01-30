Support Local Businesses
Thompson, Jackson-Davis Lead Indiana to Win at Maryland

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets...
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Race Thompson finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 with nine boards and Indiana rolled to a 68-55 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

Thompson and Jackson-Davis both made 7 of 12 shots from the floor for the Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference). Thompson hit both of his 3-point tries and notched his fourth double-double of the season.

Eric Ayala’s 3-pointer ignited an 8-0 run to open the game for Maryland (11-10, 3-7). Thompson had a dunk and a 3-pointer as Indiana answered with a 13-0 spurt. The Terrapins retook the lead, 18-17, on Ayala’s 3 with 8:39 left in the first half.

The lead changed hands six times over the next 4:36 and Hakim Hart’s fast-break layup left the Terrapins leading 26-23 with 4:03 remaining. But Jackson-Davis scored six of his 12 first-half points — on two dunks and a layup — to spark a 10-0 run and Indiana took a 33-26 lead into intermission.

Maryland got no closer than 12 after Thompson’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 surge that put Indiana ahead 49-34 with 13:18 left to play. Khristian Lander’s 3-pointer gave the Hoosiers their biggest lead — 66-48 — with 4:28 remaining.

