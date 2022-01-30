Support Local Businesses
Woman injured in Newburg shooting, LMPD investigating

(WSMV)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a woman was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Saturday.

LMPD officers found the woman shot around 9:40 p.m. when they responded to the 4800 block of Valla Road, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

