LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A four-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Lexington.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Centre Parkway.

Crews rushed the child to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out what exactly led up to the shooting.

Right now, no one is facing charges.

