Accused drunk driver in fatal Westport Road crash asks for bond reduction

Alyssha McFadden is accused of driving drunk and killing a couple on Westport Road in November...
Alyssha McFadden is accused of driving drunk and killing a couple on Westport Road in November 2021. She is pictured above appearing in Jefferson Circuit Court on Jan. 31, 2022.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman charged with driving drunk and causing a fatal crash is trying to get her $1 million bond reduced by claiming her health is too poor for her to be behind bars.

Alyssha McFadden is accused of driving drunk and killing George and Margaret Herbig in a crash on Westport Road in November. After the crash, officers found an open bottle of vodka in the center console of the car. She was charged two counts of murder and one count of driving under the influence

According to her attorney, the crash resulted in a broken femur and ankle. McFadden was hospitalized for a month before being transferred to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in December, and she has been confined to a wheelchair for her court appearances.

In Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday, McFadden’s attorney requested Judge Brian Edwards lower her bond so she can leave LMDC and receive physical therapy, claiming she would suffer long-term health issues if she did not. He also said lowering the bond would allow her family to help her.

The prosecution, on the other hand, argued that if McFadden’s bond is lowered and she is released, she will most likely reoffend. According to court records, McFadden was ticketed for driving 64 mph in a 35 mph zone on Campbellsville Road months before the fatal crash on Westport Road.

No decision on a change in bond was made during Monday’s court session.

McFadden’s retrial conference is set for March 3.

