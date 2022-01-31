Support Local Businesses
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
She is being held on $500,000 bond.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama woman is charged with killing another woman’s unborn child during an altercation. However, the suspect claims she is the victim of that physical encounter.

Police arrested 20-year-old Iveonna Samone Turner on a murder charge Friday night, WTVY reports.

Investigators say evidence indicates that Turner kicked and punched the 37-year-old victim, her boyfriend’s mother, in the stomach, causing her to lose the early-term fetus.

However, Turner denies that claim and portrays herself as the victim, saying she was attacked by her boyfriend and his mother. Turner alleges they “jumped” her during the Jan. 24 squabble, per a protection from abuse request she filed Thursday in Houston County Court.

Court documents show Turner and her boyfriend have an 8-week-old child together.

Turner is being held on $500,000 bond on the murder charge.

A hearing on the protection abuse request is set for Feb. 10.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

