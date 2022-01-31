Support Local Businesses
Burrow, Shelvin re-create iconic picture after AFC Championship victory

Joe Burrow and Tyler Shelvin recreate a shoulder-carry photo from an LSU victory over rival Alabama after winning the AFC Championship.(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl, led by the adopted son of the South Joe Burrow.

Burrow will be joined in his second championship game in as many years by fellow LSU Tigers Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin.

Six Tigers in total will play for the biggest prize in the NFL.

After Burrow led the Bayou Bengals to a win over rival Alabama, Shelvin hoisted the would-be Heisman onto his shoulders.

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carried by LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) after an NCAA football game against Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide vote. Burrow, who has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance, received 50 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 156 points. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)

Following the overtime win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the two re-created their iconic picture.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)

