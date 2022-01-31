Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Buckle Up! 60s Followed By A Winter Storm

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy and warm Tuesday
  • Rain, heavy at times, Wednesday
  • ALERT DAY THURSDAY - rain to ice to snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight looks calm and seasonable with lows in the 20s and 30s underneath partly cloudy skies.

A surge of warm air ahead of our next system will take high temperatures into the 50s, possibly close to 60 degrees, during the afternoon on Tuesday. It’ll be a breezy day!

Rain arrives Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.

Rounds of rain moving through on Wednesday will be heavy at times, likely putting down 1-2″ of rainfall by Thursday morning. Watch for some minor flooding on small streams and creeks. Highs will be in the 40s during the afternoon on Wednesday.

The Alert Day for Thursday comes as temperatures crash allowing the precipitation falling as rain to transition to ice (freezing rain & sleet) and then to snow.

It’s still too early to pinpoint the exact locations and amounts, but confidence is high that major impacts from winter weather will affect the Ohio Valley and parts of WAVE Country.

Stay tuned for updates - a WINTER STORM WATCH is likely with WARNINGS to follow in the days to come!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday evening January 31, 2022

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
New Albany police officer identified in murder/suicide incident
I-65 south of downtown reopened after deadly pedestrian accident
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday evening January 31, 2022
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/31 10AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/31 10AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/31
Snow in the Louisville Metro caused multiple issues for motorists on Friday afternoon and...
LMPD: Multiple crashes reported on snowy Louisville roadways