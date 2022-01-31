FORECAST: Buckle Up! 60s Followed By A Winter Storm

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy and warm Tuesday

Rain, heavy at times, Wednesday

ALERT DAY THURSDAY - rain to ice to snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight looks calm and seasonable with lows in the 20s and 30s underneath partly cloudy skies.

A surge of warm air ahead of our next system will take high temperatures into the 50s, possibly close to 60 degrees, during the afternoon on Tuesday. It’ll be a breezy day!

Rain arrives Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.

Rounds of rain moving through on Wednesday will be heavy at times, likely putting down 1-2″ of rainfall by Thursday morning. Watch for some minor flooding on small streams and creeks. Highs will be in the 40s during the afternoon on Wednesday.

The Alert Day for Thursday comes as temperatures crash allowing the precipitation falling as rain to transition to ice (freezing rain & sleet) and then to snow.

It’s still too early to pinpoint the exact locations and amounts, but confidence is high that major impacts from winter weather will affect the Ohio Valley and parts of WAVE Country.

Stay tuned for updates - a WINTER STORM WATCH is likely with WARNINGS to follow in the days to come!

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.