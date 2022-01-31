Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Quiet this afternoon; near 60° Tuesday!

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARMING UP: 40s today but to near 60 Tuesday!
  • HEAVY RAIN: Breaks out Wednesday, watch for high water
  • WINTER STORM: Rain may chance to ice then snow; setup to watch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be mainly sunny this afternoon with highs generally in the 40s. Some areas stay above freezing tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures on Tuesday as we top out well into the 50s (city may hit 60°) with partly sunny skies.

We should stay dry until later Tuesday night when rain will develop west to east as the night unfolds. Temperatures won’t drop too much from the early evening numbers.

There are still lots of questions on how the Wednesday night into Thursday night setup will play out. However, confidence has increased that this is going to be a high-impact system with heavy rain, then freezing rain/sleet, and then finally ending as snow.

This is a forecast period you are highly encouraged to monitor as that is why we flagged it last week as a WAVE Weather Alert Day to keep the awareness high on this one.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

