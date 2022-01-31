Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Quiet today with a potential winter storm later this week

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (2/3/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARMING UP: 40s today but to near 60 Tuesday!
  • HEAVY RAIN: Breaks out Wednesday, watch for high water
  • WINTER STORM: Rain may chance to ice then snow; setup to watch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mix of clouds on this Monday with temperatures actually fairly close to “normal” for this last day of January...in the 40s Some areas stay above freezing tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures on Tuesday as we top out well into the 50s with partly sunny skies. We stay dry most, if not all, of the day on Tuesday with rain chances increasing during the night.

Rain approaches WAVE Country Tuesday night as temperatures dip into the 40s overnight.

Still lots of questions on how the Wednesday night into Thursday night setup will play out. But confidence has increase that this is going to be a high-impact system with heavy rain, then freezing rain/sleet, and then finally ending as snow.

This is a forecast period you are highly encouraged to monitor as that is why we flagged it last week as a WAVE Weather Alert Day to keep the awareness high on this one.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

