Gov. Beshear: Case numbers, positivity rate on the decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Beshear said new COVID cases in the commonwealth from week-to-week have shown a decline for the first time in several weeks.

The governor said on Monday that Kentucky’s decline is occurring in both new cases and the commonwealth’s positivity rate.

“We’re continuing to turn the corner in the right ways,” Beshear said.

On Saturday, there were 9,144 new cases and 31 additional deaths due to COVID, Beshear confirmed. Sunday’s numbers were 5,821 new cases and 25 additional deaths.

Beshear confirmed on Monday, there were 4,950 new cases reported as well as 14 additional deaths.

The commonwealth’s positivity rate also dipped below 30 percent in the past week, with the new positivity rate for Kentucky reporting at 28.49 percent.

“What we have seen or what we hope we are seeing is a cresting and hopefully the downward slope in omicron cases,” Beshear said.

Over the weekend, there were 5,899 Kentuckians who received their first COVID vaccination. Beshear said more than 5,500 have now been fully vaccinated, and 12,899 Kentuckians have received their booster shot.

“That’s a really important statistic fighting this battle in the future and getting to the endemic phase, really getting back to normal,” Beshear said.

