Gun found in student’s backpack at Acadamy @ Shawnee

Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee, according to the arrest slip.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another gun was discovered on a Jefferson County Public Schools student, this time at The Academy at Shawnee, and the student was arrested.

According to the arrest slip, the handgun was found Monday by school staff who searched 18-year-old Jaylin Ready’s backpack after hearing that he may have been armed. Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department were then called upin, and Ready was arrested and the gun was confiscated.

Ready is charged with having a handgun on school grounds. A JCPS spokesperson said Ready will also face disciplinary action in accordance with JCPS policy.

A letter explaining what happened was sent to Academy @ Shawnee parents, but Ready’s name was not mentioned.

Monday’s incident comes on the heels of the discovery of two guns at Pleasure Ridge Park High School last week. The first incident involved a gun being taken away from a student, and in the second, armed suspects followed a student who ran into the school for safety. They got a few feet past the door before being stopped by an unarmed security guard.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

