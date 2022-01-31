Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When it comes to happiness in the United States, Kentucky is at the bottom of the barrel. Despite being the land of bourbon and horses, the Bluegrass State is considered the most unhappy place to live in the nation.

Seventeen factors play a role in happiness, such as mental health, income, and environment, according to a study by sleep experts Amerisleep.

North Dakota was named the happiest state, thanks to its open space and beauty, with the largest land mass of national parks, in addition to having the highest income growth rate in the previous year. Kentucky, on the other hand, came in last place as the #50 happiest state. West Virginia and Tennessee fared only marginally better.

The study did not specify why Kentucky came in last, but Amerisleep revealed that it used a 10-point scale to rank the 17 happiness factors, with 10 being the best. The points were then tallied.

According to the study, the 17 happiness factors scored among all states included depression and insufficient sleep rates, overall safety, the number of health clubs, the number of hospitals, the average number of working hours, state income growth, divorce and volunteer rates, the average commute time to work or school, the size of the average home, the number of parks in the state, the amount of open space and rural beauty, and the number of higher education institutions.

North Dakota scored 70.71 points to Kentucky’s 45.

The happiest states:

North Dakota Vermont Nebraska South Dakota California Rhode Island Iowa Montana Oregon Utah

Least happy states:

Kentucky West Virginia Tennessee Nevada Ohio Pennsylvania Michigan Illinois Missouri Washington

