Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

The New York Times buys puzzle game Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle.
The New York Times has bought Wordle.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The fun-filled wordplay game Wordle has been bought by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced Monday and reflects the rising trend of word-scrambling games, as the company tries to reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, sold the software to The New York Times for a price “in the low seven figures,” according to the company.

The Times said it plans to keep the game free for new and existing users.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
New Albany police officer identified in murder/suicide incident
I-65 south of downtown reopened after deadly pedestrian accident
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Buckle Up! 60s Followed By A Winter Storm
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
Alyssha McFadden is accused of driving drunk and killing a couple on Westport Road in November...
Accused drunk driver in fatal Westport Road crash asks for bond reduction
Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico.
Native families march to bring awareness for missing and murdered
A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
VIDEO: Woman in Hawaii with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment