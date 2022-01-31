Officer injured when patrol vehicle is struck by fleeing suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer and a man fleeing from police were both injured in a crash in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Around 3:45 a.m., LMPD says a black Nissan had been stopped by officers at Preston and Liberty streets. As officers approached the Nissan, it sped off heading east on Liberty before stariking a LMPD patrol vehicle at the intersection of Hancock and Liberty.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to University Hospital to be treated for their injuries and are expected to be okay.

LMPD says the suspect is facing several charges. Neither he or the LMPD officer have been identified.

The crash scene was cleared around 6:30 a.m.

