Oxmoor Center plans to add office space inside mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A place once known for food, entertainment and shopping wants to add work to that list.

Oxmoor Center, on Shelbyville Road, is attempting to convert 28,000 square feet of its second floor to office space.

That is more than a quarter of a typical city block, according to figures posted on reference.com. The benefit to the entire space is it’s climate controlled and under one roof.

“That’s kind of the draw,” Morgan LaCroix, vice president of the real estate firm JLL said. “You have everything you need in one location. It’s convenient, it’s accessible.”

At a time when companies are struggling to attract talent, the idea is to give employers a recruiting perk.

JLL, in charge of luring potential tenants, hopes workers will want to come for the job, but stay for the food, the shopping and the entertainment.

“Your lunch break, go shopping at Macy’s or Von Maur,” LaCroix said. “You can grab lunch at BJ’s. You can take a client out to Topgolf for some destination entertainment.”

Construction of Topgolf is underway at Oxmoor Center. An extended legal battle was unsuccessful in stopping the development. Construction fencing also marks the spot where a new Capital Grille will be built in the Oxmoor Center parking lot.

LaCroix said there have been inquiries about the new retail space, but so far, no one has signed a lease.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.