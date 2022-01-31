Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Oxmoor Center plans to add office space inside mall

A place once known for food, entertainment and shopping wants to add work to that list.
A place once known for food, entertainment and shopping wants to add work to that list.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A place once known for food, entertainment and shopping wants to add work to that list.

Oxmoor Center, on Shelbyville Road, is attempting to convert 28,000 square feet of its second floor to office space.

That is more than a quarter of a typical city block, according to figures posted on reference.com. The benefit to the entire space is it’s climate controlled and under one roof.

“That’s kind of the draw,” Morgan LaCroix, vice president of the real estate firm JLL said. “You have everything you need in one location. It’s convenient, it’s accessible.”

At a time when companies are struggling to attract talent, the idea is to give employers a recruiting perk.

JLL, in charge of luring potential tenants, hopes workers will want to come for the job, but stay for the food, the shopping and the entertainment.

“Your lunch break, go shopping at Macy’s or Von Maur,” LaCroix said. “You can grab lunch at BJ’s. You can take a client out to Topgolf for some destination entertainment.”

Construction of Topgolf is underway at Oxmoor Center. An extended legal battle was unsuccessful in stopping the development. Construction fencing also marks the spot where a new Capital Grille will be built in the Oxmoor Center parking lot.

LaCroix said there have been inquiries about the new retail space, but so far, no one has signed a lease.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
New Albany police officer identified in murder/suicide incident
I-65 south of downtown reopened after deadly pedestrian accident
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Buckle Up! 60s Followed By A Winter Storm
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

Alyssha McFadden is accused of driving drunk and killing a couple on Westport Road in November...
Accused drunk driver in fatal Westport Road crash asks for bond reduction
Thursday could bring a mix of winter precipitation, making travel difficult on untreated roads.
State, local snow crews already preparing for Thursday’s winter weather
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Acadamy @ Shawnee
UofL Health said the numbers are lower than the last few weeks.
‘We aren’t out of the woods just yet’: COVID cases trending down in Louisville