Police investigate bomb threats at two Franklin Co. high schools

(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have cleared Western Hills and Franklin County High Schools after a bomb threat to both campuses Monday afternoon.

The district said they received threats at both schools within minutes of each other.

Both buildings were evacuated. Frankfort police told us they’re investigating the threats.

Frankfort Police told us K-9 units from the Lexington Police Department and UK Police were called to search the school buildings.

District leaders said there will be extra police at the schools on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

