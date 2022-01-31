Shots fired into Lexington home with children inside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired into a home early Monday morning.

The home is on Carlisle Avenue, not far from Castlewood Park.

Police say the home was hit four times by gunfire.

Five adults and five juveniles were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

There were also shell casings around the scene.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

