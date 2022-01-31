SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/31

Main focus this week is a large system that will first bring heavy rain into the area Wednesday, then a risk for the rain to change to freezing rain or sleet before ending briefly as snow into Thursday Night.

How long we remain at each of the wintry types is unclear and certainly something we have to answer as we get closer.

Quiet until then.

Thursday: Rain to Mix.

Feb. 5-7: Rain or snow chance.

