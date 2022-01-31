Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/31

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Main focus this week is a large system that will first bring heavy rain into the area Wednesday, then a risk for the rain to change to freezing rain or sleet before ending briefly as snow into Thursday Night.

How long we remain at each of the wintry types is unclear and certainly something we have to answer as we get closer.

Quiet until then.

SNOW BOARD

Thursday: Rain to Mix.

Feb. 5-7: Rain or snow chance.

BOTS!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
New Albany police officer identified in murder/suicide incident
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Quiet today with a potential winter storm later this week
TRAFFIC ALERT: Planned construction on I-264 West

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Quiet today with a potential winter storm later this week
Here is WAVE meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening January 30, 2022
Grab-N-Go Forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, January 30th, 2022
Grab-N-Go Forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, January 29th, 2022