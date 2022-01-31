State, local snow crews already preparing for Thursday’s winter weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several cars were backed up for miles on the Gene Snyder Freeway Friday night, sliding across lanes of traffic due to icy and snowy conditions, like something out of a movie.

As if in the front row seat to the action, Phyllis Slusher was in the thick of it.

“I was just there,” Slusher said. “I was stuck. I couldn’t do anything.”

Slusher told WAVE News that she got on the Snyder at Shelbyville Road at 7:15 p.m. and sat for four hours and 45 minutes as cars crawled along the road.

Gene Snyder looking east towards Taylorsville Road exit. (WAVE 3 News)

“I saw no police; I saw no ambulance,” Slusher said. “I did see cars on the side of the road, but they were nice cars, no wrecks. I think they probably ran out of gas.”

Theron Mackey was one of many people who were running on fumes. A 15-minute drive with his daughter turned into a six-hour nightmare due to traffic on the freeway.

“About 9:00 I called my brother and I said, ‘hey I think I might need you to bring me some gas,’” Mackey said. “So my brother actually brought a gas can and pulled up on the opposite lane on the Gene Snyder and came across the cables and met me in the median and actually put gas in my car.”

The traffic back up on the Snyder was the result of several fender bender crashes during rush hour, according to a spokesperson for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Five, Jim Hannah.

Because KYTC crews were unable to re-treat the roads, they had to rely on the pre-treatment from before the snowfall. The pre-treatment could not hold up because of how cold it was. Hannah said it created a cascading effect.

“We had about 48 plows just for the interstates just in Jefferson County,” Hannah said. “They had been out all day, but that traffic at the evening rush hours backed up really quickly and we couldn’t get to the spot to treat it.”

KYTC and Metro Public Works crews were already preparing for Thursday’s weather on Monday. Rain, sleet, and snow are all possible, with rain falling first.

Rain would make it impossible for state and local snow teams to pre-treat the roads for fear of being washed away by the water. However, Metro Public Works spokesperson Salvador Melendez told WAVE News that warm weather before the storm could serve as a natural pre-treatment.

“We will have a couple of days prior to it where temperatures will go in the 40s,” Melendez said. “That retaining heat that the surfaces will have, in addition to any treatment that we may have on the surfaces at the time, hopefully those two together will be successful at mitigating whatever comes down.”

During the rain, Hannah said KYTC crews will be inside their plows waiting for the snow to fall so they can jump into action.

“Each snow plow is assigned a route,” Hannah said. “We call them in early before an event so they can get filled up with the salt, the road salt. Then they leave the barn and they park somewhere safe, on the side of the road or in a vacant lot adjacent to their route. and then the minute that the precipitation comes, the snow comes, the ice comes they’re there at scene and can start their route immediately.”

Hannah and Melendez urged drivers to prepare for Thursday’s weather by keeping a small winter kit in their cars, complete with snacks, blankets, chargers, and water. They also encouraged people to check their tire pressures and gas gauges before leaving their homes.

