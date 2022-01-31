Support Local Businesses
Thieves caught stealing from cars on doorbell camera in Louisville

‘We don’t deserve to be robbed,’ the victim said
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight Thursday into Friday, thieves in the night looked for any opportunity to steal what wasn’t theirs, fanning out through a Louisville neighborhood, pulling on car handles and looking for any valuables inside.

Amy Leenerts understands what it’s like to be a car theft victim — and her family was hit yet again.

“One of our family members forgot and left (the car) unlocked Thursday night,” Leenerts said.

Leenerts went on to say that when her family awoke the next day, they noticed cash and other personal belongings had been stolen from their car. They noticed footprints in the snow, which led them to review their home surveillance footage, where they watched the thieves in action.

“They’ve gone through my backyard — my fenced in backyard — and all come up to where the driveway meets and then just scattered and were hitting everybody’s car just trying to open every single one of them,” Leenerts said.

She filed an online police report before checking the Nextdoor app to see if anyone else had been burglarized. She was amazed to learn that others had similar stories.

“On the rare occasion someone might make a mistake and forget to lock their car door, but we don’t deserve to be robbed out of that,” Leenerts said. “It’s just happening constantly.”

She said she hopes investigators will use her video to catch those responsible.

“What happens next? I don’t know, are they going to try and back into my back door, you know? I don’t know,” Leenerts said.

According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, there has been an increase in car break-ins and thefts, and the following suggestions can help people avoid becoming a victim:

1. Never leave valuable items in a car, including laptops, purses, GPS devices, and even loose change

2. Do not leave a car running while unattended

3. Always lock car doors

4. Remove garage door openers from cars that are parked outside

5. Keys, including key fobs, should never be left in a car

6. Do not leave the windows of a car open or partially open

7. Try to park cars in a well-lit area.

8. Never leave a firearm unprotected in a car

9. Immediately report any suspicious person or car to (502) 574-7111.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

