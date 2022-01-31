Support Local Businesses
Traffic at a standstill after pedestrian is killed on I-65 south of downtown

(Source: Associated Press)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are expected to be closed for several hours after a deadly accident involving a pedestrian.

Louisville Metro police were called to I-65 South, just south of the Broadway exit, around 4:45 a.m. Investigators say the victim, a man, was hit by at least two vehicles.

The victim died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

LMPD says the drivers of the cars involved remained at the scene and the accident is being investigated the department’s traffic unit.

Drivers who use I-65 South to leave the downtown area should plan an alternate route.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

