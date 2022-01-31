Tri-State high school students make beds for kids in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Goshen High School is using their carpentry class to give back to the community and help kids in need.

Carpentry teacher Brian Russell was contacted by a friend with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The non-profit was asking if his class could construct beds for kids that have never had their own bed.

“He [Mr. Russell] just went on and on about this project, and he was so excited,” says Junior Tristyn Smiley, “And at first we were like ‘yeah that’s awesome to be able to contribute to the community,’ but once we got that first wood order all of our faces lit up. We’re excited to give back to the community, that’s what it’s all about.”

So, about 14 Goshen High School students in the carpentry class got to work and started making beds for kids in the community.

“This really helped me know what I want to do with my life,” says Alex Rupp, “It helps me know I want to do more stuff to volunteer. It gives me a lot of life skills emotionally, mentally, and physically. It’s amazing.”

Smiley says she’s been moved by the experience.

“It was a humbling experience to give those kids beds,” says Smiley. “To see their faces when they walked in and saw those huge bunk beds for them.”

Rupp and Smiley helped deliver the bunkbeds that their class made to a family in December.

Senior Connor Hellenthal says he will never forget that day.

“I definitely didn’t want to get up [that morning] it’s early, I don’t want to get up, it’s almost Christmas,” remembers Hellenthal, “‘But something spoke to me and said, ‘you have to get up. Because there’s someone else not waking up in a bed and they’ve been cold for years.’”

“That was just one of the best experiences I’ve had my entire life,” says Rupp. “It’s just kind of amazing to walk in and see where these beds are going to be and then an hour later, they’re towering, and they have sheets. And to see the kids walk in and just see their awesome beds and be so excited.”

Russell says he learned a lot about his students after making and delivering the beds.

“There are kids that care about other people and are willing to give,” explains Russell, “And we look at today’s society and worry about what’s coming next, and I can tell you, we’ve got a lot of great kids here that are coming up.”

Hellenthal says he learned a life lesson when he delivered those beds on that cold December day.

“Do what you can and don’t take anything for granted,” says Hellenthal, “Because when it was cold, it was so worth it seeing those kids light up. And it makes me want to do more for other people.”

The class has already donated 15 beds and has plans to make 10 more.

Each bed is estimated to cost $500 to make including the mattress and bedding. If you would like to learn more about the program, you can contact the school here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.