UPDATE: Traffic flowing again on I-65 south of downtown after deadly pedestrian accident

(Source: Associated Press)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 were closed for more than four hours as Louisville Metro police investigated a deadly accident involving a pedestrian.

Officers were called to I-65 South near the St. Catherine Street exit around 4:45 a.m. Investigators say the victim, a man, was hit by at least two vehicles.

The victim died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

LMPD says the drivers of the vehicles involved remained at the scene and the accident is being investigated the department’s traffic unit.

The accident caused traffic backups for drivers heading into downtown. I-65 South was at a standstill back to the junction of of I-64 and I-71.

All lanes of I-65 South were reopened around 8:55 a.m.

