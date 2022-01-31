‘We aren’t out of the woods just yet’: COVID cases trending down in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It sounds like the city is getting closer to light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to COVID. According to UofL Health, COVID case numbers are trending down.

UofL Health said the numbers are lower than the last few weeks.

Right now, UofL Health has 206 people hospitalized with COVID. 36 people are in the ICU.

A new spin off of the omicron variant, called BA2, has been detected in 49 countries, including the United States. However, experts said there’s no reason to panic as we still don’t know a lot about this new version of omicron.

“We have not identified cases of the sub variant yet within our hospital system, and I don’t know if we have identified them yet in Kentucky,” Dr. Jason Smith from UofL Health said. “It looks to be some kind of variant that has parts of delta as well as parts of omicron mixed together. Still trying to get information. We don’t know if it’s more severe or less severe.”

“We don’t know if it’s going to out compete omicron or not,” Smith added. “My guess is that it is not. With what we have seen, with what has been replaced, that omicron will be the most competitive variant and that will mean that it will be the most prevalent variant.”

Dr. Smith said by the end of February is when he expects we should hopefully see COVID case numbers to become a bit more stable. Smith said hopefully by then we can relax things like masks.

“My guess is probably springtime, knock on wood,” Smith said. “I would love to see that by Derby. If we can get through the next couple of months by the beginning of May when we start to go outside, we will be able to start to relax on some of things we are seeing and begin to accept this more as a everyday, low-level infection in what we are still currently seeing. Even though it’s getting better, we aren’t out of the woods just yet.”

Doctors said while case numbers have declined, a number of people are still hospitalized. Smith said people should still mask when appropriate and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t.

