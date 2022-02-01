Support Local Businesses
Cellphone left at crime scene leads police to murder suspect in Bullitt County

Richard Reno, Jr., 39, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Bullitt County for the murder...
Richard Reno, Jr., 39, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Bullitt County for the murder of Kevin Watts, 42.(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a Bullitt County man early in the morning on Jan. 22.

Richard Kenneth Reno, Jr., 39, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Bullitt County for the murder of Kevin Watts, 42.

Reno was named in a warrant as one of two people who attempted to steal a trailer from Watts’ home on Woodsdale Road around 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. The warrant says Watts chased Reno and his alleged accomplice in his car, and when they crashed near the corner of Cedar Grove Road, Watts confronted them and was shot in the upper leg.

Watts died before he could be taken to the hospital, the document says.

On the day of the shooting, Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar told WAVE that the white Dodge pickup truck the suspects were driving had been stolen out of Casey County.

The warrant says immediately after Watts was shot, both suspects left before police arrived, but a cellphone left behind by Reno’s accomplice revealed text messages between the two discussing stealing trailers and other property. Reno had also texted the phone, saying he had “totaled the truck” and showing off his injuries from the crash with Watts.

Reno is charged with murder and robbery.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

