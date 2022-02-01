Community can send Valentine’s Day greetings to patients at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, people can send young patients at Norton Children’s facilities a holiday greeting.

Starting Feb. 1 through Feb. 10, people can choose from seven different free Valentine’s Day cards that include a heartfelt message on the front, and kids’ activities on the back, according to the release.

The valentines will be printed and hand-delivered to children at various Norton Children’s facilities at random on Valentine’s Day. There is also an option to gift a stuffed animal for a monetary donation in addition to the printed card. All will be delivered on Feb. 14, the release said.

“We are excited to offer the Valentine’s Day greetings and the opportunity of gifting a ‘SendAFriend,’ a stuffed animal with a special message of encouragement,” Dr. Lynnie Meyer senior vice president and chief development officer, Norton Healthcare said. “The success of last year’s ‘SendAFriend’ program provided so many smiles to our patients, and we are so appreciative of the community’s generosity.”

Ten percent of all stuffed animal purchases will be donated to Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation in honor of American Heart Month.

To select and send a Valentine’s Day greeting, click here.

