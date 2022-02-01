Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Community can send Valentine’s Day greetings to patients at Norton Children’s Hospital

As Valentine’s Day approaches, people can send young patients at Norton Children’s facilities a...
As Valentine’s Day approaches, people can send young patients at Norton Children’s facilities a holiday greeting.(Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, people can send young patients at Norton Children’s facilities a holiday greeting.

Starting Feb. 1 through Feb. 10, people can choose from seven different free Valentine’s Day cards that include a heartfelt message on the front, and kids’ activities on the back, according to the release.

The valentines will be printed and hand-delivered to children at various Norton Children’s facilities at random on Valentine’s Day. There is also an option to gift a stuffed animal for a monetary donation in addition to the printed card. All will be delivered on Feb. 14, the release said.

“We are excited to offer the Valentine’s Day greetings and the opportunity of gifting a ‘SendAFriend,’ a stuffed animal with a special message of encouragement,” Dr. Lynnie Meyer senior vice president and chief development officer, Norton Healthcare said. “The success of last year’s ‘SendAFriend’ program provided so many smiles to our patients, and we are so appreciative of the community’s generosity.”

Ten percent of all stuffed animal purchases will be donated to Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation in honor of American Heart Month.

To select and send a Valentine’s Day greeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
UofL forward Malik Williams
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely
Officers were called to the incident on the 600 block of West Market around 5:45 p.m. on a...
LMPD clears scene after SWAT responds to downtown Louisville hotel
Top: (left to right) Ashley Spratt, Roniqua Yokum Bottom: (left to right) Jackie Miller, Cortez...
LMPD officers plead guilty to work fraud charges
I-65 south of downtown reopened after deadly pedestrian accident

Latest News

Duaa Lutfi, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a suspected drunk...
New information about deadly I-65 wrong-way crash released
Richard Reno, Jr., 39, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Bullitt County for the murder...
Cellphone left at crime scene leads police to murder suspect in Bullitt County
David Wood, 57, was arrested on Tuesday
LMPD: Man arrested in connection to death investigation involving found human remains
Stores stock up on salt to ahead of winter weather demand
Louisvillians stock up on supplies ahead of winter weather