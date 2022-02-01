FORECAST: Cloudy at times, but warmer today! Rainy Wednesday coming

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (2/3/22) into FRIDAY AM (2/4/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER STORM WATCH: All of WAVE Country (except Adair Co) Thursday into Friday AM

HEAVY RAIN: Wednesday for all areas

WINTER STORM: Rain to freezing rain, to sleet then to snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy and warmer today with highs pushing close to 60 degrees!

Dry evening expected with the radar lighting up with rain from the west after midnight and spreading east toward sunrise Wednesday.

Rounds of rain moving through on Wednesday will be heavy at times, likely putting down 1″ or more. Watch for some minor flooding on small streams and creeks. Highs will be in the 40s during the afternoon on Wednesday.

The rain persists overnight Wednesday, with a wintry mix possible for areas to the northwest.

Still lots of questions on how the Thursday into Friday AM setup will play out. But confidence has increased that this is going to be a high-impact system with heavy rain, then freezing rain/sleet, and then finally ending as snow. This is a forecast period you are highly couraged to monitor as that is why we flagged it last week as a WAVE Weather Alert Day to keep the awareness high on this one.

