FORECAST: Warmer, quiet day before rain returns tomorrow

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (2/3/22) into FRIDAY AM (2/4/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER STORM WATCH: All of WAVE Country (except Adair Co) Thursday into Friday AM
  • HEAVY RAIN: Wednesday for all areas
  • WINTER STORM THURSDAY: Rain to freezing rain, then sleet to snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures climb to near 60°. Southerly winds look to gust to near 25 MPH this afternoon.

Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next system. The clouds and southerly wind limit low temperatures to the upper 30 and low 40s. Rain gradually becomes widespread towards sunrise Wednesday.

Temperatures hover in the 40s tomorrow as rounds of rain continue to push through the region; the rain will be heavy at times. An inch or more of rain could be seen leading to the potential of minor flooding, especially on small streams and creeks.

The rain persists overnight Wednesday, with a wintry mix possible for areas to the northwest as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Still lots of questions on how the Thursday into Friday AM setup will play out. But confidence has increased that this is going to be a high-impact system with heavy rain, then freezing rain/sleet, and then finally ending as snow. This is a forecast period you are highly couraged to monitor as that is why we flagged it last week as a WAVE Weather Alert Day to keep the awareness high on this one.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

