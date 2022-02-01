FORECAST: WINTER STORM IMPACT THURSDAY

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (2/3/22)

FRIDAY AM (2/4/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEDESDAY: rain, heavy at times

THURSDAY: rain to ice to snow

IMPACT: slick road & power outages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a system that will bring steady rains for Wednesday and a winter storm for Thursday.

Expect lows in the 40s tonight as showers been creeping toward us before dawn Wednesday. Rain is likely on Wednesday as highs get close to 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be over an inch in many places by Thursday morning. The heaviest, most widespread rain on Wednesday will be in the morning and midday hours.

Rain is likely once again Wednesday night as another push of energy moves in along the cold front passing through. Rain will begin to change to freezing rain northwest of Louisville early Thursday morning as temperatures fall below freezing.

Thursday continues to be a WAVE Weather Alert Day as rain changes to freezing rain in the morning, then to sleet during the afternoon, then snow by evening. A thick glaze of ice with a thin layer of snow and sleet on top will cause travel and power issues.

The impact from this system will continue into early Friday and hence the ALERT DAY is extended into this timeframe as well.

The light snow will end by midday Friday with temperatures holding below freezing throughout the day.

