Ice adds another element of risk to winter storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The latest approaching winter storm makes the most recent waves of snow and freezing temperatures look like a warm-up act. The addition of freezing rain, ice accumulations, and wind raises the possibility of danger.

“Usually the way it takes shape is that it will weigh down the tree limbs,” LG&E spokesperson Natasha Collins said. “Those limbs sag into the powerlines and then the powerlines can come down. So we want to remind customers to avoid any lines that they may come across.”

Collins said be prepared if the lights go out.

“We’re kind of in a waiting phase,” Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis said Tuesday. “But today for the community, today is the day to prepare. Today is the day to make sure your car has fuel. Make sure your car or vehicle has an emergency kit, you have food at your home, anything that you would need. Today is the day to get it for sure.”

The mere mention of an ice storm could conjure up images for many of the winter storms of 2009. In Kentucky, 35 people died as a result of widespread and prolonged power outages. Carbon monoxide poisoning, caused by poorly ventilated generators or kerosene heaters, was blamed for the majority of deaths.

“That can happen when somebody puts a generator in their home, garage, too close to their home with a window of something like that open, or with people running their vehicle in the garage,” Yuodis said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.