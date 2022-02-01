Support Local Businesses
Jury selection in Hankison trial delayed

Brett Hankison’s attorneys said he unable to attend court proceedings to start jury selection...
Brett Hankison’s attorneys said he unable to attend court proceedings to start jury selection in his trial on Feb. 1 due to recent surgery.
By Charles Gazaway and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The start of jury selection in the trial of a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer charged for his alleged actions in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor dead was delayed Tuesday morning.

Brett Hankison’s attorneys informed Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith that their client was unable to attend the court proceedings due to recent surgery.

Smith rescheduled the jury selection for Thursday in the hopes that Hankison will be able to attend.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments during the March 13, 2020 raid. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hankison was the only officer charged after the raid. No one was charged with murder.

